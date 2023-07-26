Indonesian President Joko Widodo met city leader John Lee (right) on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong and Indonesia sign 15 deals as city leader John Lee touts Asean ties to buffer against economic headwinds
- Non-binding agreements cover environmental, social and governance (ESG) and green finance, maritime services, meteorology and aerospace
- Hong Kong leader John Lee, who is on a week-long regional tour, says he sees ‘eye to eye’ with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on cooperation between the two places
