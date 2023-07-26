Hong Kong plans to ban seafood from 10 Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, if the discharge plan goes ahead. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong plans to ban seafood from 10 Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, if the discharge plan goes ahead. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Fukushima row: Japan’s top diplomat in Hong Kong accuses city officials of failing to show scientific proof behind seafood ban

  • Consul-General Kenichi Okada and nuclear researcher Takashi Hibiki meet Hong Kong press to discuss IAEA report findings and clear up safety fears
  • ‘So far, we have not received the scientific rationale or grounds for this measure from the Hong Kong side,’ Okada says

Lo Hoi-ying
Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 10:24pm, 26 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong plans to ban seafood from 10 Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, if the discharge plan goes ahead. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong plans to ban seafood from 10 Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, if the discharge plan goes ahead. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE