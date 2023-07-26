Hong Kong plans to ban seafood from 10 Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, if the discharge plan goes ahead. Photo: Bloomberg
Fukushima row: Japan’s top diplomat in Hong Kong accuses city officials of failing to show scientific proof behind seafood ban
- Consul-General Kenichi Okada and nuclear researcher Takashi Hibiki meet Hong Kong press to discuss IAEA report findings and clear up safety fears
- ‘So far, we have not received the scientific rationale or grounds for this measure from the Hong Kong side,’ Okada says
