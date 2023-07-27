Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee arrives in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday morning. Photo: Handout
Hongkongers can now stay in Malaysia for 90 days without visa, city may set up new trade office in Kuala Lumpur
- During visit by Hong Kong leader John Lee, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says passport holders from city can stay in country visa-free for 90 days, up from 30
- Anwar also announces new policy framework to ‘elevate status and dignity of nation’, with goal of turning Malaysia into one of the world’s top 30 economies within a decade
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee arrives in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday morning. Photo: Handout