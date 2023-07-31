Chief executive John Lee at a Legco question-and-answer session after last year’s policy address. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s John Lee launches public consultation to help inform second policy address
- City leader appeals to public to make their concerns known as he works on October’s blueprint for next year
- 30 consultation sessions will be held to canvas public opinion on most pressing concerns
Chief executive John Lee at a Legco question-and-answer session after last year’s policy address. Photo: Yik Yeung-man