A private members’ bill seeks to greatly downsize the university’s governing council and limit the influence of university staff. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung hits out at Chinese University head, claims value of ‘million-dollar bonus’ hidden from council chairman

  • Chinese University chairman was not aware of the amount paid to vice-chancellor Rocky Tuan as a bonus, says ex-chief executive Leung Chun-ying
  • University’s council set to meet on Tuesday to discuss controversial bill proposing governance overhaul

Jess Ma
Updated: 6:02pm, 1 Aug, 2023

