Hong Kong’s youth have lost interest in local politics after election reforms, analysts say. Photo: Felix Wong
Have Hong Kong elections lost their lustre? Number of young new voters drops by half, amid 13 per cent fall in registry sign-ups
- Official figures from provisional voter registry show only 31,300 new electors, dropping 12.7 per cent from last year, in run-up to revamped district council poll
- Analysts say overall drop due to emigration wave following Beijing-imposed national security law and young people’s waning interest in politics after electoral overhauls
