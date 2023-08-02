Hong Kong’s youth have lost interest in local politics after election reforms, analysts say. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s youth have lost interest in local politics after election reforms, analysts say. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong /  Politics

Have Hong Kong elections lost their lustre? Number of young new voters drops by half, amid 13 per cent fall in registry sign-ups

  • Official figures from provisional voter registry show only 31,300 new electors, dropping 12.7 per cent from last year, in run-up to revamped district council poll
  • Analysts say overall drop due to emigration wave following Beijing-imposed national security law and young people’s waning interest in politics after electoral overhauls

Kahon Chan and Willa Wu

Updated: 10:30am, 2 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s youth have lost interest in local politics after election reforms, analysts say. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s youth have lost interest in local politics after election reforms, analysts say. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE