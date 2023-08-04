Chinese University is at the centre of a row over a bid by three Legco members to boost outside representation on its ruling council. Photo: Jelly Tse
Head of Chinese University of Hong Kong ‘evading’ lawmakers over ruling council revamp plans
- Legislators attack veteran academic Rocky Tuan after he misses three Legco bills committee sessions on bid to increase outside representation on university council
- One Legco member says: ‘I hope that Tuan can come here to clarify our doubts about his governance’
