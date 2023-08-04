Three political parties have asked government to appeal a court decision not to grant an injunction to ban protest song “Glory to Hong Kong”. Photo: Warton Li
3 major political parties call for justice department to appeal against court dismissal of ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ ban bid
- Source close to government tells Post that appeal against High Court decision likely
- Lawmaker warns the High Court ruling could set precedent for future cases if appeal not lodged
