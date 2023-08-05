A labour union has expressed concerns the administration’s plan to streamline the process for sacking consistently underperforming civil servants could cause the morale of Hong Kong’s 174,000 government workers to plummet. The warning from the Federation of Civil Service Union on Saturday followed a government briefing where it laid out reforms starting this year to streamline sacking those who persistently performed at a “substandard” level. “The streamlined mechanism only serves to give a deterrent effect to underperformers but they should be dealt with in a fair and square manner,” said union chairman Leung Chau-ting. “Nowadays, the society is too politicised and civil servants will easily get misunderstood for saying things that are deemed inappropriate remarks.” Plan to raise Hong Kong civil servants’ pay endorsed by Executive Council Those attending Friday’s briefing included representatives for four civil service central consultative councils and four unions for government workers. Leung also raised concerns over the plan to limit the number of opportunities civil servants to speak up after an annual appraisal from four to two. “Underperformers should be given at least three chances to refute unfavourable appraisals and express themselves,” he said. The reforms will also streamline the process for sacking poorly performing staff, axing the step involving a panel review in a bid to improve efficiency. Under the current system, poorly performing government employees are placed under observation, the duration of which can only be extended once and under specific circumstances. Any civil servants cautioned under the mechanism will have their pay increments suspended or postponed. But the overhaul will no longer require department heads to set up and consult an “independent panel” to review consistently poorly performing staff. Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, convenor of top political decision-making body the Executive Council, threw her support behind streamlining the process and said the reforms should have been introduced sooner. “This is a long overdue reform. Current procedures for dismissal or compulsory retirement are too rigid and take too long. The mechanism should be streamlined to increase public sector flexibility in hiring and firing,” she said. “I think fairness is assured, so long as civil servants affected are given a chance to make representations.” Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan on Friday said the shake-up would not have “an adverse impact on civil service morale” and argued the current process was “too complicated and lengthy”. Authorities needed to take decisive action to prevent underperforming staff from having an adverse effect on the service’s morale or the government’s efficiency, she added. Hong Kong civil service to offer jobs to undergraduates amid brain drain Official figure show authorities took formal disciplinary action for serious misconduct or criminal conviction against 451 civil servants over the past two financial years. According to the statistics, 35 civil servants were dismissed in 2021-22 and another 47 in 2022-23. The number placed on compulsory retirement stood at 17 and 13, respectively. City leader Lee devoted part of last year’s policy blueprint to measures that would allow the civil service to quickly terminate any staff whose performance remained “persistently substandard despite supervision and assistance”. The chief executive at the time said underperforming civil servants would only be forced out if they failed to improve after receiving counselling, training or support under other administrative measures.