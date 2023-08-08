Hong Kong disciplined services athletes, who netted a record haul of medals at the World Police and Fire Games, return to the city on Tuesday. Photo: Facebook / Security Bureau
Hong Kong politics
Beijing backs Hong Kong’s disciplined services after demonstrations against police athletes at international sports event in Canada

  • Three Beijing agencies congratulate city team’s record medal haul at World Police and Fire Games and slam protests over city’s participation
  • Complaints made that Canada should hot have allowed Hong Kong police officers into country on human rights grounds

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 10:51pm, 8 Aug, 2023

