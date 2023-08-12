Hong Kong’s culture minister has confirmed that the new batch of examiners in charge of approving funding for arts projects will be required to safeguard national security, but stressed that the rule should not deter anyone from taking up the role. Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung’s remarks on Saturday follow earlier media reports suggesting that the requirement would be included in the appointment terms of the Arts Development Council examiners. “As far as I know, the council will require examiners to shoulder the responsibility of safeguarding national security in the course of assessment,” Yeung said. “I do not see this being the reason for not becoming an examiner.” The more than 600 staff appointed by the arts funding body ended their terms in June. In April, the arts financing body pulled HK$1 million (US$127,390) in funding for two projects that may have violated the Beijing-imposed national security law. It also updated the terms for its funding schemes, saying it has the right to suspend, adjust or end grants for projects that advocated Hong Kong independence or overthrowing the government. The Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau said at the time that the council had also asked all grant recipients to attend workshops presented by legal professionals to better understand the security law. Hong Kong arts funding body pulls 2 grants over national security law concerns In 2021, the council raised eyebrows after it withdrew a grant of more than HK$700,000 to Ying E Chi Cinema, the distributor of the documentary Inside the Red Brick Wall . The film was accused of “beautifying riots and expressing dissatisfaction against the current regime” with its chronicling of the 13-day stand-off between police and protesters at Polytechnic University during the 2019 anti-government protests, sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill. But the termination of the grant triggered concerns that it would deal yet another blow to the city’s creative and cultural industries.