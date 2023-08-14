This aerial photo shows flooded areas in Yanshou County of Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong Disaster Relief Fund donates HK$65 million to help flood victims in Beijing and surrounding areas
- Recent flooding in northern China claimed at least 62 lives, with roughly half of death toll reported in Beijing
- In Beijing at least 59,000 homes reportedly collapsed, and more than 15,000 hectares of cropland were flooded
This aerial photo shows flooded areas in Yanshou County of Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua