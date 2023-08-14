This aerial photo shows flooded areas in Yanshou County of Harbin, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong Disaster Relief Fund donates HK$65 million to help flood victims in Beijing and surrounding areas

  • Recent flooding in northern China claimed at least 62 lives, with roughly half of death toll reported in Beijing
  • In Beijing at least 59,000 homes reportedly collapsed, and more than 15,000 hectares of cropland were flooded

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 10:52pm, 14 Aug, 2023

