The latest census data also showed that only 32,600 new births were recorded in the year to June, down from 35,100 over the preceding 12 months. Authorities have predicted the birth rate will remain low, despite expecting the fertility rate – the number of children born alive per 1,000 women during their lifetime – to increase slightly to 938 in 2046 from 772 in 2021.

Ip said her party had taken reference from Britain, which in 2022 scrapped its 10-year limit on the storage of eggs, sperm and embryos and extended the period to 55 years to give potential parents more control over their fertility options.

Advertisement

The party said the demand for egg storage in the city had been rising, with 12,047 stored in 2022, up from 5,104 in 2019.

Regina Ip has said her party has taken reference from Britain, which in 2022 scrapped its 10-year limit on the storage of eggs. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Under Hong Kong’s regulations, the maximum period for storing eggs, sperm and embryos is 10 years. Some clinics charge as much as HK$200,000 for the service, covering the full period.

Eunice Yung Hoi-yan, the party’s vice-chairwoman, argued the storage period should be lengthened given that women increasingly decided to marry later in life and there was no guarantee they could use the stored eggs during their prime pregnancy years.

The party also said the government should consider allowing local eligible organisations to provide surrogacy services to couples in need.

Advertisement

Hong Kong’s Human Reproductive Technology Ordinance only allows couples to seek surrogacy, with applicants not permitted to use donated eggs or those of surrogates. Article 17 of the ordinance further prohibits commercial surrogacy.

According to the government’s reply to the city’s legislature in May, among the 12 public and 24 private healthcare institutions in Hong Kong which are licensed to provide reproductive services, none are allowed to provide surrogacy arrangements.

“Our law in using reproductive technology was drafted more than 10 years ago and is very restrictive,” said Ip, noting some women in the city were not physically able to receive in vitro fertilisation treatment and had asked for rules to be relaxed.

Advertisement

“If you allow surrogate mothers to do it for a fee, it will give rise to ethical problems. But there is no reason why we should not review the current restriction, so couples could use surrogate mothers to give birth using eggs and sperm, not necessarily their own.”

The party proposed establishing a “silver-haired economy research office” to study how the city should adapt to its ageing population.

Ip’s party also called for extending the retirement age of civil servants and disciplinary forces from 60 and 55, respectively, to 65 and 60. The change would only apply to those who had joined the government before June 2015.

Advertisement

The latest government population projection, which was released on Tuesday, showed that 2.74 million residents will be aged 65 or above in 2046, accounting for 36 per cent of the population. In 2021, one-fifth of the population was elderly.

City leader Lee will hold two public consultations on the upcoming policy address on August 20 and 27, ahead of his speech on October 25. Each session will invite more than 100 residents from different backgrounds to participate.