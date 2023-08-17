Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks at the lunch with European Union officials. Photo: Facebook/John Lee
Hong Kong leader pitches city as ‘ideal gateway’ to East at high-powered meeting with EU envoys

  • City’s low tax regime, free flow of capital and business-friendly environment can help EU tap markets in mainland China and rest of Asia-Pacific region, John Lee says
  • While EU has raised concerns over national security law, analysts note bloc remains crucial economic partner for Hong Kong given poor ties with US

Kahon Chan

Updated: 11:55pm, 17 Aug, 2023

