Civil servants leave the Central Government Offices in Tamar after work. Photo: May Tse
Underperforming civil servants in Hong Kong to be sacked ‘in a few months’ rather than current 2 years under new mechanism
- We hope to signal that we will seriously deal with colleagues whose work performance is not up to standard, says Secretary for the Civil Service
- Civil servants will be required to maintain spirit of political neutrality under a new code of conduct, although wording might be updated
Civil servants leave the Central Government Offices in Tamar after work. Photo: May Tse