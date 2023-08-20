Chief Executive John Lee promises to look at public suggestions to bump up the city’s low birth rate. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong leader John Lee promises to consider public suggestions on ways to boost birth rate

  • Lee tells consultation session on his second policy address that tourism and talent acquisition will be policy priorities
  • Meeting hears suggestions for cash help for IVF treatment and more tax breaks to encourage larger families

Ng Kang-chung
Willa Wu and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:32pm, 20 Aug, 2023

Chief Executive John Lee promises to look at public suggestions to bump up the city's low birth rate. Photo: Jelly Tse
