Chief Executive John Lee promises to look at public suggestions to bump up the city’s low birth rate. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong leader John Lee promises to consider public suggestions on ways to boost birth rate
- Lee tells consultation session on his second policy address that tourism and talent acquisition will be policy priorities
- Meeting hears suggestions for cash help for IVF treatment and more tax breaks to encourage larger families
Chief Executive John Lee promises to look at public suggestions to bump up the city’s low birth rate. Photo: Jelly Tse