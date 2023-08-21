Ted Hui has been admitted admitted as a lawyer by the Supreme Court of South Australia. Photo: Facebook/Ted Hui
Fugitive former Hong Kong politician Ted Hui admitted as a lawyer in South Australia
- Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui says in Facebook post that he has been admitted as a lawyer by the Supreme Court of South Australia
- Hui, one of eight people with HK$1 million bounties on their heads for alleged national security offences, also says he passed integrity vetting
