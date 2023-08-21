Ted Hui has been admitted admitted as a lawyer by the Supreme Court of South Australia. Photo: Facebook/Ted Hui
Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong /  Politics

Fugitive former Hong Kong politician Ted Hui admitted as a lawyer in South Australia

  • Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui says in Facebook post that he has been admitted as a lawyer by the Supreme Court of South Australia
  • Hui, one of eight people with HK$1 million bounties on their heads for alleged national security offences, also says he passed integrity vetting

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 7:05pm, 21 Aug, 2023

