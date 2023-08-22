Hong Kong remains one of few economies in the world where the US enjoys a trade surplus, according to US envoy Gregory May. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
American companies leaving Hong Kong? Top US envoy in city Gregory May says firms staying put, but concerns over national security law persist
- Consul General Gregory May says city remains important place to build mutual understanding in US-China relations, given its ‘relative freedom’ and wealth of analysts
- National security law has prompted concerns among business community, but the 1,300 US companies in the city at present ‘want to remain’, he says
