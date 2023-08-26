Ip said district officers – top government officials in charge of municipal-level administration – should be vigilant in their conduct as they would be given more authority under the government’s revamp of the district councils later this year, a move which makes them the “chief executive” of their respective areas.

More than 500 people, including officials, lawmakers and representatives of pro-Beijing district groups, attended the banquet at a Chinese restaurant in Kowloon Bay, which drew criticism over its size and undisclosed cost.

Executive Council convenor Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee and member Ronny Tong Ka-wah on Saturday joined former city leader Leung Chun-ying in raising concerns over the dinner hosted by the pro-establishment camp on Thursday for Wong Tai Sin District Officer Steve Wong Chi-wah ahead of his move to Beijing for a year for further studies.

Two Hong Kong government advisers have urged district officers to guard against fostering a culture of flattery and excessive praise following mounting controversy over the cost and size of a farewell banquet for a middle-ranking official.

“District officers will have a lot more influence under the new system. They must be vigilant to guard against a ‘flattery culture’ because of their increased influence,” she told the Post.

“Excessive flattery and personal adulation are disconcerting … administrative officers should work hard, blend in well with the local community but also stay humble.”

Executive Council convenor Regina Ip raised concerns over the farewell dinner for Wong.

Tong agreed with Ip, saying it was “inappropriate” for government officials to take part in large-scale banquets as this would foster a culture of flattery.

“The public has the freedom to show their appreciation for a particular official but there are concerns that the scale of the banquet was excessive,” he said.

Former chief executive Leung in a Facebook post on Friday criticised what he called growing “ostentatious and extravagant” practices by the pro-establishment camp, saying it needed to stop.

“We need to put a brake on this ostentatious and extravagant trend … Over half of the food and drinks were untouched, becoming kitchen waste,” he said.

“Where did the money come from? What are the benefits? Does it achieve positive social or political outcomes, or rather, is there a negative impact?”

Under the revamp of the district councils, officers will serve as chairs of their respective councils and be in charge of three district committees, namely the Area Committee, District Fight Crime Committee and District Fire Safety Committee, as well as the newly formed community care teams.

Wong, who joined the Administrative Service in 2009 and took up the post of district officer in 2020, apologised for the farewell dinner in a post on the Home Affairs Department’s Facebook page on Friday.

Democratic Party chairman Lo Kin-hei on Saturday said the banquet could give rise to a conflict of interest if Wong was promoted in the future.

“Wong has set a bad example in the civil service where officials should not risk having any conflicts of interests, ” he said. “This kind of adulation will further play into an unhealthy trend in the government.”

But former district councillor Chan Kam-lam, of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, who attended the dinner, called the banquet “no big deal”, saying he did not understand the public fuss over it.

“It was just a community activity and reflected the overwhelming support [Wong] received from the district residents,” he said. “It’s very common for district bodies to bid farewell to district officers.”

He said many district residents wanted to show their appreciation for Wong as he had done a lot for people during the Covid-19 pandemic, such as securing essential resources and assisting with testing arrangements.

A spokeswoman for the Home Affairs Department said the banquet was organised and self-funded by various bodies in Wong Tai Sin without the use of public funds, adding the gifts for Wong were just low value souvenirs which would be declared in accordance with current rules.

“When a district officer is about to leave their post, some local district bodies will usually organise activities on their own to bid farewell to the officer,” the spokeswoman said. “According to the guidelines for civil servants, they should avoid receiving excessive, extravagant or regular hospitality.”

Secretary for Home Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen earlier said instead of throwing a costly farewell party, groups should express their gratitude through letters.

“It is not unusual for people to organise activities to bid farewell to a district official … With so many people attending the banquet, it might indicate that Wong gained a lot of recognition in Wong Tai Sin when he was a district officer there,” she said.

“But a letter of appreciation should be enough to express support for our colleagues. There is no need to spend money or make it so flashy. Some words of encouragement are really enough.”