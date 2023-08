Hong Kong authorities will coordinate the attendance of senior officials at community events, the city’s leader has said, adding lessons had been learned from the controversy surrounding a costly farewell dinner for a middle-ranking civil servant.

“I believe that all the parties involved have already learned their lesson, the official involved has also offered his apologies. We should take this as a lesson,” Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Sunday said.

He added that members of the public could use “more simple and direct” methods to thank civil servants, such as letters, emails or even giving them a “pat on the shoulder”.

More than 500 people, including officials, lawmakers and representatives of pro-Beijing district groups, attended the banquet at a Chinese restaurant in Kowloon Bay last Thursday, which attracted criticism because of its extravagance.

District officer Steve Wong (centre) with some of the guests at a large and controversial banquet held to bid him farewell. Photo: Handout

The event was organised by the Kowloon Federation of Associations, an umbrella group for pro-establishment community organisations.