The event was organised by the Kowloon Federation of Associations, an umbrella group for pro-establishment community organisations.

More than 500 people, including officials, lawmakers and representatives of pro-Beijing district groups, attended the banquet at a Chinese restaurant in Kowloon Bay last Thursday, which attracted criticism because of its extravagance.

He added that members of the public could use “more simple and direct” methods to thank civil servants, such as letters, emails or even giving them a “pat on the shoulder”.

Hong Kong authorities will coordinate the attendance of senior officials at community events, the city’s leader has said, adding lessons had been learned from the controversy surrounding a costly farewell dinner for a middle-ranking civil servant.

Lee said the incident had also led the government to reflect and that he wanted to take the opportunity to build a new consensus for future events, as his personal experience suggested that organisers often invited several senior officials.

He said he aimed to create a “flexible system” that would allow officials to share their workload to ensure there would be appropriate participation at events.

“We hope organisers do not mind the number of government ministers attending,” Lee said. “As long as there are government officials attending, it means there is support from the government.”

Lee was speaking after a row broke out over the event organised by the pro-establishment camp for Wong Tai Sin district officer Steve Wong Chi-wah, who is moving to Beijing for further studies.

Critics of the event included former chief executive Leung Chun-ying, Executive Council convenor Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee and fellow member Ronny Tong Ka-wah.

In Lee’s first statement on the controversy, he said that despite the banquet’s good intentions, it had sent out the wrong message.

He highlighted that district officers would have increased authority after changes to the district councils came into force later this year.

“District officers will need to build good local relationships and effective communication, they will also need to accomplish goals and carry out the responsibilities as part of their leadership role,” Lee added.

“[They must] act professionally and be aware of their image, increasing the trust and confidence that residents have towards them.”

The revamp will see district officers serve as heads of their councils and lead three committees, the area committee, the fight crime committee and fire safety committee, as well as newly formed community care teams.

They will also be given new powers such as setting the meeting rules and assigning consultation tasks to councillors.