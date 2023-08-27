Hong Kong eyeing task force to improve stock market liquidity, strengthen global financial competitiveness, city leader John Lee says
- Lee says task force will launch soon and pitch proposals to ‘increase liquidity of our stock market to strengthen our competitiveness as an international financial centre’
- City leader announces plan during public consultation in run-up to policy address in October
Hong Kong will establish a task force to enhance the stock market’s liquidity to boost its performance as part of efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of the international financial centre, the city’s leader has said.
Revealing the move after his final policy address district forum, Lee said Chan would announce more details later in the week.
“I also want the task force to start working very quickly, so that they give me recommendations, so as to increase the liquidity of our stock market to strengthen our competitiveness as an international financial centre,” he said.
Asked whether authorities would reduce the stamp duty on stocks, Lee noted the task force would explore different possibilities and consider various opinions in its research.
The task force was expected to propose a raft of short- and long-term measures, he said.
The turnover value of securities on Hong Kong’s main board was HK$32 trillion (US$4.1 trillion) in 2020, which was above the HK$28 trillion for the 12 months up to July 2023, according to figures from the city’s stock exchange.
“A broad description of stock market liquidity is in its turnover. Investors generally have a liquidity premium on owning assets that are easy to buy and sell,” Ng said. “A highly liquid market will appeal more to investors and help expand the market size and attract capital flows in the long run.”
Much attention had been placed on lowering stamp duties, but it was not the city’s main issue, he said.
“Hong Kong is a very mainland China-centric market, and the weaker-than-expected growth and regulatory changes have pushed investors to other markets in the short-run.”
Flanked by his 21 principal officials at Sunday’s event at Sha Tin Government Secondary School, Lee told participants that his coming policy blueprint would also consider measures for retaining local talent and helping young people plan their careers.