Hong Kong will establish a task force to enhance the stock market’s liquidity to boost its performance as part of efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of the international financial centre, the city’s leader has said.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Sunday said the stock market was important to the government and the task force would be led by Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po.

Revealing the move after his final policy address district forum, Lee said Chan would announce more details later in the week.

“I also want the task force to start working very quickly, so that they give me recommendations, so as to increase the liquidity of our stock market to strengthen our competitiveness as an international financial centre,” he said.