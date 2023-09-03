Party chairman Lo Kin-hei on Sunday hinted that the venues had come under political pressure from the pro-Beijing camp, although he declined to speculate on the reasons.

The latest setback marks the latest of a series of ill-fated attempts to throw a dinner.

The party had originally booked a venue at a Tsim Sha Tsui hotel but was told last week its reservation had been cancelled, without being given a reason.

The latest cancellation came days after the Democratic Party confirmed its booking at a banquet centre at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on Monday.

Hong Kong’s main opposition party has again been forced to call off a fundraising banquet at the last minute after the latest venue said it had to close to fix damage caused by Super Typhoon Saola at the weekend.

“It is very rare in Hong Kong for a restaurant to cancel a booked banquet. But it has happened to us again and again,” he said.

“One can’t help thinking it is not because the restaurant does not want to do business, but probably it gives up because of external pressure.”

He declined to speculate on the reason for the “pressure” or name those exerting it on the restaurants, saying: “You know who.”

While conceding the party could be hit financially without the fundraising dinner, Lo maintained: “We will not change our party stance to meet others’ expectations under pressure and will continue to do what we think is in the best interest of Hong Kong.”

A 20-table dinner had been booked at the Federal Cruise Banquet Centre in the cruise terminal for Monday. The party had planned to host the event at the Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui but said it was told last Thursday the reservation had been cancelled.

The party, however, may be able to rebook the Kai Tak venue.

“We were contacted around noon by a staff member of the venue who said the banquet centre had to close temporarily because some windows were damaged during Typhoon Saola and required repairs,” Lo said, adding that he did not want to be too “pushy” and ask for details about the damage.

Saola, the most powerful storm to hit Hong Kong in five years, pummelled the city as it swept through on Friday and Saturday.

The Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui cancelled the party’s earlier booking. Photo: Shutterstock

Lo said the party had approached 60 restaurants since early last month and more than 10 had been willing to accept bookings.

“It has been made known the booking was being made by the Democratic Party. And we have been very cooperative and have been discussing details with the venue operators,” he said.

“But it was not until the banquet was about to take place that there came some strange reasons, or no reason was given at all, and our reservations had to be cancelled.”

Lo said exerting political pressure on the business sector would only hurt Hong Kong’s reputation as an open, free, inclusive and pluralistic society.

A spokesman for the Federal Cruise Banquet Centre could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

In a recent commentary in Wen Wei Po newspaper, Nicholas Muk Ka-chun, an up-and-coming figure in the pro-Beijing Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, questioned the party’s motives for holding a banquet, calling it a form of “soft resistance”.

The party maintained it was to be a gathering for “friends and supporters”. The party used to hold an annual gala dinner but it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19.

Last year, the party also called off its fundraising banquet at the last minute after being told by the Tsim Sha Tsui venue it would have to close for cleaning amid Covid-19 concerns.

At the 2018 dinner, in a gesture to show “great reconciliation” with the opposition, then chief executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor attended and donated HK$30,000.

Founded in 1994, the party was once the mainstay of the opposition camp. But its influence shrank in recent years after its lawmakers joined fellow pan-democrats in a mass resignation from the Legislative Council in 2020, and subsequent resignations and disqualifications of its members on district councils after they were asked to take a new oath of office in 2021.

Many of its members were also arrested in connection with national security cases.

The party also did not field candidates in the 2021 Legco election in what was seen as a protest against the “patriots-only” revamp of the electoral system.

On coming district council elections in December, Lo previously said he was aware that some members were interested in running but final decisions had not been made.