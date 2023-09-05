The performance of Hong Kong’s lawmakers came under the spotlight over the past two months after a report found at least two-thirds of bills were passed in the previous Legislative Council year with under half of all councillors present, falling short of the 45-member quorum requirement.

“Whether it is government officials or legislative councillors ... of course they are subject to the scrutiny of members of the public and the press,” Lee said. “I’m sure that they will be having their ears wide open to listen to any opinions about what is expected.”

Hong Kong lawmakers always have their “ears wide open” to feedback on what is expected of them, the city’s leader has said amid recent controversy over the performance of legislators.

Last week, a charity concert expected to showcase the singing talent of government officials and 13 lawmakers was abruptly called off amid controversy over a lavish farewell dinner thrown for a middle-ranking civil servant.

Before the show’s cancellation, veteran legislator Martin Liao Cheung-kong was also understood to have warned all lawmakers in a text message to watch out for potential bad press if they received more media coverage on their entertainment engagements than their day jobs.

A poster promoting the cancelled concert by lawmakers and officials. Photo: Handout

Asked if there was any room for lawmakers to improve, Lee on Tuesday merely said he was thankful for their views on government measures that would benefit society.

Lee also sidestepped questions on the repeated failure by the Democratic Party to hold a fundraising banquet and allegations that an Executive Councillor member had reportedly intervened by pressuring restaurants not to host the party.

Saying the matter involved “private organisations”, Lee declined to comment.

“Any organisation that wants to organise activities for their own is a matter for themselves,” he said. “How successfully they can do that is also a matter for themselves.”

The city’s largest opposition party has repeatedly been refused by restaurants to hold its event, with the latest instance occurring on Sunday after the Federal Cruise Banquet Centre at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal cancelled the group’s Monday reservation citing the need for repairs in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Saola.

The party had encountered similar rejections over the past two weeks, sparking concerns about whether opposition groups had any room in the city to operate.

Lee on Tuesday separately noted there was no need to revive a long-standing practice of the city’s leader receiving petition letters outside the Chief Executive’s Office in Admiralty every Tuesday ahead of the Exco meeting. He argued there were already many channels for authorities to receive such feedback.

He stressed officials often visited local communities and also proactively reached out to residents, so Hongkongers could voice their views anytime.