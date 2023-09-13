She urged HCCH to continue to improve international rules to practise multilateralism and promote inclusiveness and mutual learning in civil and commercial laws to convey a spirit of fairness and justice.

Hua highlighted the coming Belt and Road Forum in Beijing next month, stressing a shared vision between the initiative and HCCH to boost international legal cooperation.

This year also marked the 130th anniversary of the HCCH.

Hua, assistant minister of foreign affairs, on Monday pointed to the trade initiative to link economies into a China-centred trading network in her opening speech at the four-day Asia-Pacific Week 2023 of the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH) in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong will earn the title of “centre of law” under further backing from the central government, senior Beijing diplomat Hua Chunying has said while underscoring the importance of the city’s role in legal cooperation for the Belt and Road Initiative.

On Hong Kong, she said: “The implementation of ‘one country, two systems’ has achieved globally recognised success for the city. On the development of rule of law … Hong Kong integrates the legal traditions of the East and West, forming a unique advantage.”

She also hailed the city as a “bridge and link” between Chinese and overseas legal systems.

Advertisement

Hua urged the local legal sector to “polish the golden signboard of Hong Kong’s rule of law” and build it up as an Asia-Pacific legal and dispute resolution services centre.

She also tweeted later on Monday: “With strong backing of the motherland and the unique advantages of one country two systems, [Hong Kong] will surely establish a leading centre for [international] legal and dispute resolution services in the Asia-Pacific, and add one more title, a ‘centre of law’, to its already impressive resume.”

The four-day Asia-Pacific Week 2023 of the Hague Conference on Private International Law in Hong Kong commenced on Monday. Photo: Handout

The event, which will last till Thursday, is being held at the University of Hong Kong.

This year’s event is centred on the theme “Access to Justice and Sustainable Development: The Impact of the HCCH in an Interconnected World”, with multiple sessions for experts in the field to exchange views.

Participants are also expected to discuss the possible future work of HCCH in the areas of transnational litigation and legal cooperation, international family and child protection law, and commercial, digital and financial law.

City leader John Lee hails one country, two systems as allowing Hong Kong to maintain a robust legal framework. Photo: Handout

Also speaking at the opening, Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu thanked the strong support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in international exchanges and cooperation.

Advertisement

“Thanks to the unique principle of one country, two systems, Hong Kong maintains a robust and internationally recognised legal system, a rock-solid foundation for the rule of law,” Lee said.

“Integrity and professional competence remain the hallmarks of our judiciary, which exercises its judicial power independently in accordance with the Basic Law.

Advertisement

“All these enable Hong Kong to thrive as an international hub for finance, trade, shipping and legal services and, no less important, as the gateway bridging our country with the rest of the world,” he added.

He also stressed that Hong Kong’s legal services had been “very much involved in assisting belt and road projects and their partners”.

Under the country’s 14th Five Year Plan, Hong Kong is to develop as a centre for international legal and dispute resolution services in the Asia-Pacific region.

Advertisement

Many international legal and dispute resolution bodies have set up offices in Hong Kong.

They include the Asian African Legal Consultative Organisation’s Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre, which opened here last year, and the International Organization for Mediation Preparatory Office, which followed earlier this year.

The HCCH’s Hong Kong regional office for Asia and Pacific was opened in 2012 and remains the only one in the region.

Hong Kong justice minister Paul Lam says the city serves as a prime example to show links between rule of law and development. Photo: Handout

In his address at Monday’s forum, Hong Kong justice secretary Paul Lam Ting-kwok also pledged to foster a better and closer relationship with the HCCH, a move he called a “duty” amid national development blueprints such as the 14th Five-Year Plan and the belt and road scheme, as well as the Greater Bay Area development, under which the city is also designated to be an international legal and dispute resolution hub.

Advertisement

The bay area plan is Beijing’s ambition to link Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland Chinese cities in the region into an economic and innovation powerhouse.

Lam said Hong Kong served as “a prime example to showcase the casual link between the rule of law and development”.

“Hong Kong is a highly developed international city. One of the bedrocks of Hong Kong’s success and prosperity is a high degree of rule of law based on its common law system, which continues to apply pursuant to guarantees contained in the Basic Law under the principle of one country, two systems,” Lam said.

The Asia-Pacific Week is also the first in-person law conference of such scale since Hong Kong’s return to normality earlier this year after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other guests attending Monday’s opening included: acting foreign ministry commissioner in Hong Kong, Pan Yundong; Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung; Legco president Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen; and HCCH secretary general, Dr Christophe Bernasconi.