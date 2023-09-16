Beijing’s top envoy in Hong Kong on Saturday called on local police to strictly enforce the national security law, warning that “hostile foreign forces” were still attempting to undermine the city’s stability while anti-China elements were plotting a comeback.

Liaison office director Zheng Yanxiong, who inspected officers at a passing-out parade at the Hong Kong Police College in Wong Chuk Hang for the first time in his role, also hailed officers’ efforts as a “heroic work of honour”. The force had eased entry requirements in the past year amid a hiring slump.

Zheng took over his current position in January and had attended a similar parade last July as the head of Beijing’s national security commission in the city.

Hong Kong police have eased entry requirements into the force amid a hiring slump. Photo: Edmond So

“In the past few years of working in Hong Kong, I have been fortunate enough to witness first-hand the outstanding performance of the Hong Kong Police Force in being fearless and loyal to their duties in the face of protester violence, the pandemic and foreign sanctions,” Zheng said in a speech.