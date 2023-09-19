Beijing on Tuesday appointed a new director for Hong Kong’s Immigration Department, with the current agency chief retiring.

Authorities announced that Benson Kwok Joon-fung, a 34-year veteran and former deputy director of the department, had been named by the State Council to the top post after being nominated by the city’s leader.

Kwok, who will serve as immigration boss with immediate effect, will replace Au Ka-wang who has gone on pre-retirement leave. Au took on the position in 2020.

Au Ka-wang (right), former immigration chief, has been on pre-retirement leave. Photo: Sam Tsang

“Mr Kwok has extensive experience in departmental operations. He possesses solid management and leadership skills,” Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday said, expressing confidence that the department under Kwok would be well-equipped to face challenges ahead.