Beijing will require consulates in Hong Kong to hand over the personal data of all locally employed staff by next month, a move that will bring the city in line with how the central government treats diplomatic offices.

The Post on Tuesday obtained a letter from the Commissioner’s Office of China’s Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong dated a day earlier that outlined the requirement for personal data, such as job titles, living addresses, travel documents and identity card numbers, to be submitted to authorities by October 18.

The new policy from the office, which acts as China’s foreign ministry arm in Hong Kong, covered all staff hired locally, including both permanent residents and those living in the city under any visa arrangements.

Multiple diplomats told the Post they had received the letter, but would need time to internally discuss their response to the requirement.