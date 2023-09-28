Hong Kong’s former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa has stepped down as chairman of a think tank he founded in 2014, taking on an honorary role amid concerns over his health.

The Our Hong Kong Foundation announced on Thursday that Bernard Chan, former convenor of key decision-making body the Executive Council, would take over as chairman of the organisation after its board unanimously endorsed him at a meeting earlier in the day.

Tung, 86, also stepped down as vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, China’s top political advisory body, in March. He led the Hong Kong government from 1997 to 2005 as the first leader following the city’s return to Chinese rule.

“Mr Tung’s contribution to the Foundation is unique and we are delighted that Mr Tung will continue his contribution in his capacity as honorary chairman of the Foundation,” the board said in a statement without elaborating on his new duties.