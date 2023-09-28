Former Hong Kong leader Tung Chee-hwa steps down as chairman of think tank he founded, amid health concerns
- Our Hong Kong Foundation announces former Exco convenor Bernard Chan as new chairman following board meeting
- Tung Chee-hwa will stay on as honorary chairman of organisation he started in 2014 amid concerns over his health
Hong Kong’s former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa has stepped down as chairman of a think tank he founded in 2014, taking on an honorary role amid concerns over his health.
The Our Hong Kong Foundation announced on Thursday that Bernard Chan, former convenor of key decision-making body the Executive Council, would take over as chairman of the organisation after its board unanimously endorsed him at a meeting earlier in the day.
Tung, 86, also stepped down as vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, China’s top political advisory body, in March. He led the Hong Kong government from 1997 to 2005 as the first leader following the city’s return to Chinese rule.
“Mr Tung’s contribution to the Foundation is unique and we are delighted that Mr Tung will continue his contribution in his capacity as honorary chairman of the Foundation,” the board said in a statement without elaborating on his new duties.
The board also said it was confident Chan would help the think tank “to scale new heights in serving Hong Kong and contributing to the country”.
The organisation at present comprises three units that respectively focus on policy research and advocacy, promotion of traditional Chinese culture and publication of a book series on Hong Kong’s history.
It pledged on Thursday to follow the path laid out by Tung and contribute to the prosperity and stability of the city under the “one country, two systems” governing principle.
Bernard Chan stepped down as convenor of Exco in June last year when former leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor ended her five-year term. He is now a vice-chairman on the board of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority.
Last month, local online media Channel C issued an apology for falsely reporting Tung’s passing via a push notification on its app, after a representative for the former leader called the rumour “fake news”.