Hong Kong’s leader has accused “anti-China” forces of threatening national security under the cover of the media, days after Western activists and politicians urged local authorities to free tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying who has been in jail for more than 1,000 days.

John Lee Ka-chiu on Thursday said authorities would crack down on anyone who breached the law, regardless of their background or occupation.

Speaking at a National Day reception organised by the media, Lee urged Hongkongers to remain vigilant against any forces that aimed to damage the city.

“Recently, some anti-China and anti-Hong Kong forces staged some shows concerning Hong Kong press freedom on international occasions,” Lee said, accusing those “anti-China and anti-Hong Kong forces” of making up “a new lie”.

Although John Lee did not name Jimmy Lai, his speech gave the impression that he was referring to the founder of the now-folded Apple Daily newspaper. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

“As long as you have donned the coat of media, no matter how many crimes that a person has committed, you can do nothing about them. On the other hand, they could accuse you of invading press freedom, even though they have long planned to use the identity of the media to cover up crimes or even threaten national security.