“A more important consideration is that the overhaul has already brought changes to the district council’s composition and voting regime,” he told a press conference.

Commission chairman Justice David Lok Kai-hong said it would be “not suitable” to make such a major change without public consultation, which could not be done this year as the body had less than three months to update guidelines following the passing of a bill to overhaul district councils.

The Electoral Affairs Commission on Thursday also announced that polling stations for the election would not close until 10.30pm on December 10, resisting a suggestion by the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, the city’s largest pro-establishment party, to end voting early.

Hong Kong’s electoral watchdog has decided not to issue guidelines for members of new municipal-level service teams who may run in the coming district council poll despite concerns over conflicts of interest, arguing such rules could be unfair.

“Cutting the polling time would be such a big change that it might not be appropriate to ask voters to adapt to so many changes in a short period of time.”

Voting stations will open at 8.30am on the day, one hour later than the previous district council election in 2019 but in line with the Legislative Council polls two years ago.

The bill behind the district council overhaul was unanimously cleared by the city’s legislature unanimously on July 6 as part of a shake-up of the local elected offices in line with Beijing’s “patriots-only” governance principle.

Only 19 per cent, or 88, of the 470 seats in the 18 district councils will be directly elected on December 10. The remainder will either be appointed by the city leader or picked by 2,490 members of three district committees dominated by Beijing loyalists.

The community care teams covering the city’s 18 districts are one of Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu’s election promises and a new feature of community-level governance.

The city’s leader last year said the teams would draw on volunteer networks to support the government’s work during pandemics or emergencies, such as typhoons and floods.

Outside such times of need, the teams would help care for the elderly and underprivileged groups, he added.

Authorities wrapped up the selection process for the groups on Thursday, revealing 160 community care teams for the remaining five districts, including Yuen Long, Sha Tin and Sai Kung.

Many of the chosen groups are resident associations or grass-roots organisations run by pro-establishment groups.

Critics have said the access to constituents enjoyed by the government-funded teams could be exploited by candidates to drum up support in the coming election. But guidelines unveiled on Thursday omitted any mention of the groups.

Lok maintained that members of the community care teams were already subject to a separate three-page guidelines document issued by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau, as well as existing election rules that prohibited the use of public resources for electioneering.

“In this case, we did not have full consultation. If we issue a guideline to the care teams without full consultations, we’re afraid that we may cause reverse discrimination, causing inconvenience or difficulties, or unfairness to these candidates who are from the care teams,” he said.

He said the existing limits in the bureau’s document showed that concerns over conflicts of interest had not gone unnoticed, but the commission would need more time to determine how the care teams might affect the election and whether specific rules were needed.

According to the document, members of the community teams are not allowed to endorse candidates or take part in electioneering on behalf of the district-level groups. Resources assigned to the teams must not go towards election activities.

Candidates standing in the direct elections will be subject to new limits on expenses under the guidelines, ranging from HK$512,400 (US$65,515) to HK$951,600 for each hopeful vying for the 88 seats selected by popular vote.

Nomination period for this year’s district council election will last from October 17 to 30.