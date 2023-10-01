Hongkongers are “full of ideas” and can turn crises into opportunities, the city leader has said on National Day, urging residents to stay united to contribute to the country’s development.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Sunday also highlighted the opportunities offered by mainland China and vowed to roll out measures in his policy address on October 25 to improve livelihoods and boost the economy.

Lee also said the city had moved on from the Covid-19 pandemic over the past year as shown by tourist and consumption figures, and called on Hongkongers to use their skills to contribute to the country.

Ahead of the reception, hundreds of guests attended a flag-raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square. Photo: May Tse

“Hongkongers are full of ideas, creative, flexible and agile. They have turned crises into opportunities and always make Hong Kong more successful and outstanding than before,” Lee said during his National Day speech at a reception as part of celebrations for the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.