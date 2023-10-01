National Day: Hongkongers are ‘full of ideas’ and can turn crises into opportunities, John Lee says, urging residents to fuel country’s development
- City leader addresses hundreds of guests as part of celebrations for 74th anniversary of founding of People’s Republic of China
- Lee says city has moved on from the Covid-19 pandemic over the past year and called on residents to use their skills to contribute to the country
Hongkongers are “full of ideas” and can turn crises into opportunities, the city leader has said on National Day, urging residents to stay united to contribute to the country’s development.
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Sunday also highlighted the opportunities offered by mainland China and vowed to roll out measures in his policy address on October 25 to improve livelihoods and boost the economy.
Lee also said the city had moved on from the Covid-19 pandemic over the past year as shown by tourist and consumption figures, and called on Hongkongers to use their skills to contribute to the country.
“Hongkongers are full of ideas, creative, flexible and agile. They have turned crises into opportunities and always make Hong Kong more successful and outstanding than before,” Lee said during his National Day speech at a reception as part of celebrations for the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.
The event at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai was attended by hundreds of guests, including mainland Chinese officials, foreign diplomats such as Thomas Gnocchi, the head of the European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macau, United States Consul General Gregory May and Canadian Consul General Rachael Bedlington.
“Let us unite and work together to contribute to Chinese-style modernisation, the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong,” Lee said.
The city leader stressed that national development had brought many opportunities over the past decades.
The bay area refers to Beijing’s initiative to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland Chinese cities into an economic powerhouse.
Ahead of the reception, hundreds of guests attended a flag-raising ceremony at the nearby Golden Bauhinia Square.
Three former Hong Kong leaders, Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, Leung Chun-ying and Donald Tsang Yam-kuen, were among the guests at the ceremony. The city’s first chief executive, Tung Chee-hwa, was absent amid concerns over his health. His last public appearance was at a film premiere in July 2021.