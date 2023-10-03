Immigration Department statistics showed 459,449 people from mainland China visited the city amid the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day break from Friday to Sunday, accounting for 87 per cent of total arrivals over the long weekend. The daily figure peaked on Sunday at 177,770.

The city’s leader also stressed that the first phase of the government’s “Night Vibes Hong Kong” push to fire up the evening economy had achieved expected results as substantial visitor traffic was observed at three waterfront and shopping centres involved. He vowed to continue the campaign into early next year.

Hong Kong has to “face the trend” of residents leaving the city for breaks and recognise this as a reminder to strengthen efforts to draw tourists, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday said after travel data indicated that locals heading off over the long weekend doubled that of arrivals.

But taking into account returning residents and departing tourists, the city recorded a net outflow of 482,652 people over the holiday period. More than 1.19 million people arrived while 1.39 million left.

Chief Executive John Lee has expressed satisfaction with the “Night Vibes Hong Kong” campaign. Photo: Edmond So

Asked about Hongkongers’ tendency to spend holidays across the border, Lee said: “I believe residents love travelling. It is normal that they will go out of the city when there is a chance. We have to face this trend, which also indicates we should strengthen efforts to attract tourism.”

Lee, addressing the media before his weekly meeting with key decision-making body the Executive Council, also said the “Night Vibes” campaign had achieved its goal by bringing in not only people but also capital.

“If we do not launch it, we would have definitely achieved nothing,” he noted, adding the campaign would last till early 2024 with more diversified events to be held in different districts.

Lee joins the crowd at a Kennedy Town bazaar. Photo: Facebook/John KC Lee

“Night Vibes Hong Kong” is divided into three stages, beginning with the Mid-Autumn Festival at the end of September, then Christmas and running until Lunar New Year next February.

In the past six days, the three waterfronts in Wan Chai, Kwun Tong and Kennedy Town, where night bazaars have been held, attracted some 100,000 people, logging a fivefold increase in stall earnings, according to Lee.

About 100,000 visitors have been recorded across waterfronts in Hong Kong under the “Night Vibes” campaign. Photo: Sun Yeung

He also noted that various malls which organised night events under the drive had secured a 20 to 30 per cent increase in business.

Responding to doubts over the campaign’s ability to boost tourism, Lee said he believed Hongkongers were “very flexible with ideas”, voicing confidence in reviving the sector.

“As long as we stay united, tourism can achieve diversified development,” Lee said, while calling on society to put forward constructive opinions.

Lawmaker Peter Shiu says many locals are travelling to the Greater Bay Area to spend the holidays. Photo: Jelly Tse

Separately on a radio programme on Tuesday morning, legislator Peter Shiu Ka-fai, who represents the wholesale and retail sector, said shops in tourist districts saw up to a double-digit percentage increase in sales over the weekend, especially retailers of luxury goods, jewellery and make-up.

“While tourists are coming to Hong Kong, many locals travelled to the Greater Bay Area during this period, resulting in less footfall for shops in residential areas. They didn’t see a similar increase, while some even reported a drop in sales,” he said.

Ray Chui Man-wai, president of Hong Kong catering sector group the Institute of Dining Art, told the same radio show that restaurants recorded an average sales boost of 23 per cent over the weekend, especially for those along the harbour, thanks to the festivities.

“Restaurants with a view of the fireworks were fully booked on National Day, but diners are still spending less compared with before the pandemic,” he said.

“Hotels in Hong Kong are still relatively expensive, so there are tourists who would watch the fireworks then head to Shenzhen or Macau to stay for the night.”

Additional reporting Kahon Chan