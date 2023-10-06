Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will meet Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu during a three-day visit to Hong Kong starting Sunday, with one analyst saying the trip shows the city’s importance as a regional hub for investment.

The city government on Friday said Thavisin would meet Lee at Government House on the second day of his visit. The announcement comes as the chief executive has sought to expand Hong Kong’s role in Southeast Asia, as a slew of new agreements have been signed with other countries this year.

Gary Ng Cheuk-yan, a senior economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis Corporate and Investment Bank, said the visit showed the city remained a “crucial hub” for channelling investment into and out of mainland China, and the bilateral opportunities yet to be tapped between the two places.

John Lee met Thavisin’s predecessor, Prayuth Chan-ocha, during his first overseas visit last November. Photo: Edmond So

“The visit shows there can be more areas of cooperation, such as technology innovation, tourism and green-related sectors and financing,” he said.