Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrived in Hong Kong on Sunday and met business leaders in a bid to “promote Thailand and encourage investment”, according to an ex-convenor of a top advisory body to the city’s government.

“He is here to promote Thailand and encourage us to invest in Thailand,” Bernard Chan, former Executive Council convenor, told the Post. “He is very familiar with Hong Kong [and] as a business man he comes here regularly.”

Thavisin met Chan alongside several prominent figures, including Hospital Authority chairman Henry Fan Hung-ling, Trade Development Council head Peter Lam Kin-ngok, business tycoon Allan Zeman and HSBC group executive Surendra Rosha.

Thavisin, a property tycoon, co-founded one of Thailand’s largest real estate developers Sansiri in 1988. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Since [Thavisin] is from the business sector, he is very aware of the capital market and the role of Hong Kong,” Chan added. “He welcomes investors to invest in Thailand and he will help to facilitate a business-friendly environment to welcome investors.”