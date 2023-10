United Nations human rights experts have said they have “serious concerns” over Hong Kong mass trials and the use of bounties and arrest warrants for eight overseas opposition figures under the Beijing-imposed national security law.

The team of four UN special rapporteurs – investigators – on Monday also appealed to China to review the 2020 national security legislation, designed to outlaw acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, to ensure it was in line with international human rights obligations “with respect to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR)”.

“We have expressed our concerns about the national security law to China in the past. We are very troubled about the use of mass trials in national security law cases and how they may negatively affect safeguards that ensure due process and the right to fair trial,” the team said.

“China should review its national security law to ensure that the law is in compliance with China’s international human rights obligations with respect to the Hong Kong SAR,” they added.

A team of UN investigators has asked the mainland Chinese government to consider if the city’s national security law is in line with its international obligations to Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee

The rapporteurs also said there should be better access to legal aid services in Hong Kong.