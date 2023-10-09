The rapporteurs also said there should be better access to legal aid services in Hong Kong.

“China should review its national security law to ensure that the law is in compliance with China’s international human rights obligations with respect to the Hong Kong SAR,” they added.

The team of four UN special rapporteurs – investigators – on Monday also appealed to China to review the 2020 national security legislation, designed to outlaw acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, to ensure it was in line with international human rights obligations “with respect to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR)”.

“We stand ready to engage in dialogue with Chinese authorities on this very important matter,” they said.

The UN investigators, Margaret Satterthwaite, Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, Clément Nyaletsossi Voule and Irene Khan, are part of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council, and their statement said they had been in contact with Beijing.

Prosecutors in February accused 47 opposition figures of plotting to turn Hong Kong’s legislature into a “lethal constitutional weapon” by organising and taking part in an unofficial primary election in 2020.

It was also alleged the group ignored warnings that their actions were a breach of the national security law.

The politicians and activists were all charged in connection with an alleged plot to paralyse the city government and topple then-chief executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor by gaining a majority in the Legislative Council and using it to block government budgets.

Thirty-one of the 47 defendants have pleaded guilty or have indicated they will admit liability.

Hong Kong police in July put bounties of HK$1 million on the heads of the eight opposition activists, who are all overseas, for information leading to their arrest in connection with alleged violations of the national security law.

The eight are former legislators Nathan Law Kwun-chung, Dennis Kwok Wing-hang and Ted Hui Chi-fung, trade unionist Mung Siu-tat, lawyer Kevin Yam Kin-fung, and activists Finn Lau Cho-dik, Anna Kwok Fung-yee and Elmer Yuan Gong-yi.

“The charges appear to seek to punish statements allegedly made by each individual criticising the Chinese government’s policies and their activities in support of democracy in Hong Kong,” the UN team said.

They added that the eight fugitives’ assets had been frozen and that authorities had threatened anyone who gave them financial support with charges under the national security law.

The Post has contacted the Hong Kong government for comment.