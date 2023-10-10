Hong Kong’s leader on Tuesday insisted aspirants in the coming district council election must rely on their “own efforts” to secure a spot in the race, pushing back on an opposition party’s request for more access to nomination bodies.

The city is set to elect new members for its municipal-level district councils on December 10. But unlike previously where more than 90 per cent of seats were chosen by the popular vote, only 88 of the 470 seats would be returned in similar fashion in this year’s election.

“The membership lists of committees are public. Anyone who has participated in an election knows that you have to make your own efforts to secure the nominations,” Lee on Tuesday said, referring to three types of district-level bodies from which hopefuls have to win tickets.

Chief Executive John Lee meets the press before his weekly Exco meeting. Photo: Elson Li

Election aspirants across the city’s 18 districts are required to clear national security checks and secure at least three nomination tickets from each committee type, which are filled with pro-Beijing grass-root leaders.