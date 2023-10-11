Indirect flights are available from airlines such as Cathay, Ethiopian Airlines, Turkish Airlines and Emirates between Hong Kong and the Israeli city. Travellers need to change at Dubai, in Turkey or Ethiopia’s Addis Ababa.

Cathay Pacific said it would decide on Friday about flights on Sunday to Tel Aviv.

The department said 16 people had left the country safely and another five had arrived in Hong Kong on Monday.

The news came as flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways cancelled flights from Hong Kong to Israel’s Tel Aviv on Tuesday and Thursday and the Immigration Department said it had already handled 28 requests for help as of 5pm.

Hong Kong residents are on their way back to the city after militant Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, but others have decided to remain in the country.

But Eliza Yau, a 63-year-old devout Christian, said she was determined to continue her three-month prayer mission in Sderot close to the border with the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip and return home in December.

“You know the situation is dire when a local family in the neighbourhood for more than two decades were scared and evacuated to Jerusalem with the help of a humanitarian organisation,” Yau said.

“I also lost a neighbour who died after going out one morning.”

She added: “The sound of rockets and interception systems detonating don’t bother us as much. We are so used to it.

“But when I saw on TV news that Hamas terrorists were shooting and abducting civilians in the small city where I currently live, it made me very uneasy as you don’t know how many of them are around you.”

Yau, who is retired, has visited Israel to pray for it and Palestine for three months every year since 2017 and lives in Sderot, less than 1km from the border with Gaza.

She said she had not left her flat for two days in case she ran into Hamas militants, who were penetrating fast into Israel after their surprise weekend attack.

But she said her Christian faith was behind her decision to remain in Israel.

Yau is among the Hongkongers who opted to remain in the country despite the government’s decision on Sunday to ask residents to avoid non-essential travel to Israel.

Pastor Eden Fletcher’s 30-strong tour group from the Methodist International Church Hong Kong to Israel touched down in Tel Aviv just hours after Hamas launched its surprise attack on Saturday.

A spokesman for the church told the Post the group was advised to travel to the north of Israel, away from the conflict.

The spokesman said “five or six left on Sunday and seven or eight on Monday”, but the rest of the group hoped to continue their visit.

Fletcher posted pictures on Facebook on Monday of the remaining members taking part in baptismal ceremonies in the River Jordan and swimming in the Dead Sea.

“Pastor Eden said the Immigration Department had liaised with the group and it had been wonderfully supportive,” the spokesman said.

The department earlier on Monday said it had given the group information on direct or connecting flights home.

Cantopop star Jill Vidal arrived in Israel two weeks before the war broke out.

She posted on Instagram that she would be away for three months to join a Christian missionary organisation and help provide humanitarian aid in Africa.

“I can’t believe I’m in the middle of a war zone. Please be praying for Israel and everyone here,” she wrote on Monday.

Vidal also posted a video of a group of women praying in a bomb shelter.

“Got woken up this morning with the sound of rockets and explosives and sirens going off, we had to rush into bomb shelters,” another social media post said on Sunday.

Vidal, born to a Filipino father and Korean mother, grew up in Hong Kong.

She beat heroin addiction in 2008 and became a born-again Christian, a move the singer said “changed her life”.

Content creator Tommy Leung Ka-ming, 39, one of the first five Hongkongers to return, said he had heard explosions and sirens in Jerusalem on Saturday morning, but did not know what had happened.

“A Jewish friend I met on the journey texted me and invited me to his home to eat and stay. I was shocked when he received a phone call from the military calling him up for service. He packed his belongings and left,” he added.