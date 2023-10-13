Hong Kong’s John Lee to lead 70-strong delegation to belt and road forum in Beijing next week to tout city’s financial, professional services
- Banking and finance heavyweights to join delegation for Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which President Xi Jinping will also attend
- ‘The delegation will proactively share with the international community Hong Kong’s strengths on various fronts,’ city leader John Lee says
Hong Kong’s leader will helm a 70-strong delegation of political and business heavyweights for a belt and road forum hosted by President Xi Jinping in Beijing next week, as part of efforts to promote the city’s professional and financial services.
The delegation attending the two-day event, which starts on Tuesday, will be more than double the size of earlier ones to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. It will also include members of the city’s largest banking and financial entities.
“The delegation will proactively share with the international community Hong Kong’s strengths on various fronts, including … our professional services, as well as our unique advantage of enjoying strong support from the country and being closely connected to the world,” Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Friday.
The Belt and Road Initiative refers to Beijing’s ambitious plan to link economies in Asia, Europe and Africa into a China-centred trade network.
Among those joining Lee in Beijing next week are Standard Chartered Bank’s Asia CEO Benjamin Hung Pi-cheng, HSBC Asia-Pacific co-CEO David Liao, Bank of East Asia co-CEO Brian David Li Man-bun and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing CEO Nicolas Aguzin.
Other big names include Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels and electricity firm CLP Holdings chairman Michael Kadoorie, Swire Properties chief executive Guy Bradley and New World Development CEO Adrian Cheng Chi-kong.
The delegation will set off for Beijing on Monday and return to Hong Kong on Thursday.
Xi Jinping to host third belt and road summit in Beijing next week
Lee also said he looked forward to sharing positive stories about Hong Kong with attendees at the event, particularly about the city’s role in the belt and road plan that helped “to build a global community with a rewarding and shared future for us all”.
The first Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation since 2019 was announced by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, with leaders and representatives from more than 130 countries and 30 global organisations expected to attend the event.
President Xi is expected to give an opening speech at the forum marking 10 years since the global infrastructure-building scheme launched.
Lee said the line-up for delegation would also cover public bodies, large commercial entities, as well as members of the city’s professional services, innovation and technology, and cultural sectors.
Eleven senior city officials, including the finance and justice ministers were also expected to speak at the forum, he added.
“Hong Kong is immensely honoured to be invited to address various sessions of the forum, signifying our most prominent participation yet in this high-powered event,” he said.
Executive Council and delegation member Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung said the trip was an excellent opportunity for Hong Kong to reconnect and build ties with governments and businesses in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
“We will continue to highlight our role as the ‘super-connector’ and try to forge ties between these countries and mainland cities, while promoting our professional services,” he said.
The member of the city’s key decision-making body said many of those on the delegation were from the banking and finance sectors and he considered them the best people to promote Hong Kong.
‘Tell story of Hong Kong’s legal system’: call for city’s lawyers to be ‘envoys’
In November last year, Lee visited Thailand for his first overseas trip as Hong Kong’s leader and attended an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok.
Earlier this year, he led a 30-strong delegation to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and described the trip as “fruitful” after setting up 13 non-binding agreements involving enterprises and business chambers.
The chief executive in July embarked on a seven-day tour covering Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The trip was his first working one to the city state and included the signing of seven agreements.