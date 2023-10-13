Hong Kong’s leader will helm a 70-strong delegation of political and business heavyweights for a belt and road forum hosted by President Xi Jinping in Beijing next week, as part of efforts to promote the city’s professional and financial services.

The delegation attending the two-day event, which starts on Tuesday, will be more than double the size of earlier ones to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. It will also include members of the city’s largest banking and financial entities.

“The delegation will proactively share with the international community Hong Kong’s strengths on various fronts, including … our professional services, as well as our unique advantage of enjoying strong support from the country and being closely connected to the world,” Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Friday.

The Belt and Road Initiative refers to Beijing’s ambitious plan to link economies in Asia, Europe and Africa into a China-centred trade network.

Chief Executive John Lee has vowed to “proactively share” Hong Kong’s strengths when he meets members of the international community next week. Photo: Jelly Tse

Among those joining Lee in Beijing next week are Standard Chartered Bank’s Asia CEO Benjamin Hung Pi-cheng, HSBC Asia-Pacific co-CEO David Liao, Bank of East Asia co-CEO Brian David Li Man-bun and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing CEO Nicolas Aguzin.