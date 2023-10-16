They had not only greater access to constituents but they could also dip into government funds to reach out to them, critics and the opposition have said.

Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen sought to address concerns over the fairness of the December 10 polls as some critics warned that the government-backed municipal care teams contesting elections enjoyed an unfair advantage.

They were introduced as the government revamped the district councils to prioritise community work and depoliticise the municipal-level bodies.

Many of the groups chosen so far are resident associations or grass-roots organisations run by pro-establishment organisations.

“We have introduced clear guidelines for care teams and their members to observe during public elections,” Mak told the Post in an exclusive interview.

“We have also made it very clear that anyone or any care team who has violated our guidelines might have to face a penalty of cutting their resources or even termination of their contract.”

But Mak did not specify the amount of resources that would be cut if any violation was found. Currently, each care team is given HK$800,000 to HK$1.2 million (US$102,134 to US$153,200) in funding every two years.

Under the district council reforms, the proportion of directly elected representatives was slashed from nearly 95 per cent to just 19 per cent. The revamp means only 88 of 470 seats will be decided by popular vote.

Another 176 seats will be selected by government-appointed members of three types of district committees stacked with Beijing loyalists, while 179 spots are appointed by the city’s leader. The remaining 27 are held by ex officio members who are indigenous villagers.

Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak has sought to allay concerns that members of community care teams could enjoy an unfair advantages if they competed in district council polls. Photo: Jonathan Wong

On Sunday, the Democratic Party opted to field a fewer-than-expected number of candidates, just six, and hoped to earn nominations to run by focusing on ideals and manifestos.

Meanwhile, the pro-Beijing Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong announced it would send more than 100 hopefuls to run for elected and appointed seats, stressing that the poll centred around livelihood issues rather than political ones.

In the interview, Mak also noted that her bureau had issued a three-page document last month stating that care team members are not allowed to endorse candidates or take part in electioneering on behalf of the district-level groups.

Resources assigned to the teams must not go towards election activities, it said.

The guidelines also stipulate that a member who wishes to run for office or acts as others’ election agent must immediately cease their care team work.

However, Mak said the care team members could help call on the public to take part in the district council polls, which is not against the guidelines.

The minister also said the district officers – government officials in charge of municipal-level administration – would strictly supervise candidates from care teams and check if they had observed the guidelines.

But she expressed confidence that election hopefuls would abide by the rules, pointing out that they had an expense limit and could risk busting the cap if they received assistance from any care team member.

Community care team members caught using public resources to back election hopefuls will face reduced funding or even terminated contracts. Photo: Winson Wong

Mak argued that it was unfair to single out care team members running in elections and accuse them of enjoying extra privileges when incumbent district councillors and lawmakers also used government subsidies to set up offices and publish promotion materials before elections, but the public did not view them as taking advantage of the system.

Mak stressed that the fairness of an election should also hinge on whether every individual had a right to take part as a candidate.

During the interview, Mak conceded that effectively engaging with the city’s young people would be a long-term endeavour. Concerns over their declining interest in politics and public affairs since the 2019 anti-government protests have persisted with experts warning their disengagement could affect governance.

According to a recent Chinese University survey, about 60 per cent of Hongkongers were not interested in politics, with more than four-fifths rarely or never expressing relevant opinions on social media over the past year.

“How to link up young people with the government and how to let young people understand more about the government is a problem all ministers around the world are working on. It is not unique to Hong Kong,” Mak said.

But the minister said she had noticed young people in the city were becoming “more willing to speak up” and “more positive about their future”, citing her encounters with them over the past year.

She attributed the change to the government’s efforts, such as its youth hostels plan offering cheaper accommodation and internship programmes, including to mainland China.

The minister also spoke about the recently launched “Youth Link”, which aims to connect young people and provide them with opportunities to develop their talent and serve the community.

“We cannot engage with the young generation through a single programme or policy. It is a long-term effort that we have to pay for. And we’re willing to pay,” Mak said.