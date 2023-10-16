Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu on Monday said he was seriously concerned by “instability” caused by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and appealed to city residents in the region to contact the government or the Chinese embassy in Israel if they needed help.

“We are highly concerned about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and we believe it is also a matter of global concern,” Lee said.

“If Hongkongers in Israel require any assistance from the government, we will do everything possible and provide all available assistance.

“If anyone needs help, please reach out to us or the Chinese embassy in Israel.”

Chief executve John Lee tells Hongkongers caught up in Israeli-Palestinian conflict they are not alone and help will be given if needed. Photo: Elson Li

He also told Hongkongers in the flashpoint region to be aware of their surroundings and avoid potentially dangerous areas.