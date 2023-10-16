Hong Kong leader John Lee ‘highly concerned’ by Israel-Palestine crisis; tells city residents in the region ‘all available assistance’ will be given
- Lee says Hongkongers in flashpoint region should contact city government or Chinese embassy in Israel for help if needed
- Chief executive says he will monitor developments and stay in contact with Chinese embassy in Tel Aviv and the Israeli consulate in Hong Kong
“We are highly concerned about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and we believe it is also a matter of global concern,” Lee said.
“If Hongkongers in Israel require any assistance from the government, we will do everything possible and provide all available assistance.
“If anyone needs help, please reach out to us or the Chinese embassy in Israel.”
He also told Hongkongers in the flashpoint region to be aware of their surroundings and avoid potentially dangerous areas.
Lee said that he would monitor developments and keep in contact with the Chinese embassy in Israel and Israel’s consulate in Hong Kong.
The chief executive led a delegation to the Middle East in February to boost business links and championed the creation of a free-trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates.
Hong Kong Muslims express pain over Gaza conflict as Israeli envoy hits out
Lee said on Monday that instability in the region, or any other part of the world, would affect the business environment and risk element for investors.
“That’s why I have always emphasised that Hong Kong needs a safe and stable social environment to ensure a solid foundation for our development so that we can seize different business opportunities,” he said. “Safety and stability are crucial for development.”
Jewish and Muslim communities in Hong Kong have had held separate prayer and fundraising drives.
‘It’s hard to be so far away’: Hong Kong’s Jewish, Muslim groups on Israel-Hamas war
Hong Kong Muslim groups also registered a strong protest with the Israeli consulate-general.
The Israeli diplomatic mission in the city condemned “bloodthirsty terrorists” who had killed civilians indiscriminately.
At least 2,670 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and 9,600 injured since the start of the crisis, the Palestinian health ministry has said.
The Israeli Defence Forces said on Sunday at least 1,300 Israelis had been killed in Hamas’s attack on the country, including 286 soldiers.