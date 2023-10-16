Lee said at the airport on Monday as he prepared to fly to Beijing that the agreements were part of an effort to strengthen the city’s role in the international trade strategy.

Hong Kong is poised to sign three agreements for projects worth a total of US$450 million at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing this week, the city’s leader has said.

“We also have great conditions to intensify the belt and road developments.”

Chief Executive John Lee prepares to fly to Beijing at the head of a 70-strong delegation for a high-level belt and road forum. Photo: John Lee Facebook

But he did not give further details of the projects and it is not yet clear which sectors and countries are involved.

Lee is leading a 70-strong delegation of political and business heavyweights to Beijing to attend the two-day forum, the third of its kind and the first since 2019.

Eleven senior officials, including six ministers, and 59 representatives from sectors including finance and business are among the city’s delegation.

The belt and road strategy is Beijing’s plan to link economies in Asia, Europe and Africa into a major trade network.

Representatives of at least 130 countries and 30 global organisations will attend the forum, to be hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Major figures joining Lee include Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels and electricity firm CLP Holdings chairman Michael Kadoorie, Guy Bradley, the chairman of conglomerate John Swire & Sons, and Adrian Cheng Chi-kong, the CEO of property giant New World Development.

Other heavy hitters include Regina Ip Lau Suk-yee, the convenor of the Executive Council, Allan Zeman, the founder of property and hospitality firm the Lan Kwai Fong Group, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing CEO Nicolas Aguzin and Victor Dawes, the chairman of the Bar Association.

Lee said there would also be a Hong Kong session at one of the forum’s nine themed meetings.

He added the delegation would spotlight Hong Kong’s unique advantages and opportunities under the “one country, two systems” governing principle, as well as recent work designed to create a dynamic vibe in the city.