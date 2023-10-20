New group in Hong Kong to promote China overseas, political pundit says, after top official calls on body to tap global networks
- Hong Kong China Friendship Association held inauguration event on Thursday, with director of Beijing’s liaison office Zheng Yanxiong and city leader John Lee attending
- Think tank consultant Lau Siu-kai says new organisation appears to be setting sights on uniting Chinese diaspora networks and linking them up to mainland
A new association in Hong Kong will serve as a platform to extend Beijing’s influence overseas, a political commentator has said, a day after a central government official urged the organisation to work closely with global networks.
The Hong Kong China Friendship Association held an inauguration ceremony on Thursday night, with Zheng Yanxiong, director of the central government’s liaison office in the city, and Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu in attendance.
Speaking at the event, Zheng urged the organisation to help the city better integrate into China and promote the city around the world to help inject fresh momentum into the country’s development efforts.
“We expect the association to tell the world the story of Hong Kong, highlighting the advantages and successful practice of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle and actively seeking the broad support of the international community,” he said.
A source on Friday said that most members of the fledgling organisation had connections spanning Hong Kong and the mainland that could also help expand Beijing’s influence locally.
Zheng on Thursday urged the association to draw on members’ overseas networks to promote Hong Kong and one country, two systems, while supporting Lee’s law-based approach to governance and promoting core values centring around patriotism.
CP Pharmaceutical Group president Zheng Xiangling has taken on the role of chairwoman for the organisation, which was founded by the city’s members of the China Overseas Friendship Association.
Zheng also serves as one of the vice-presidents for the pro-Beijing Friends of Hong Kong Association.
The China Overseas Friendship Association is one of the country’s major foreign affairs organisations and focuses on fostering overseas connections and promoting social interactions.
Lau Siu-kai, a consultant for Beijing’s semi-official think tank, the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, a day later said the new association appeared to be planning to unite Chinese diaspora networks and link them up to the mainland.
He noted that past groups in the city had typically focused on organising gatherings rather than actively promoting the country.
“Beijing hopes to tell the story of China and Hong Kong well to the outside world, thus these groups should aim to let more people understand China and have a positive attitude towards it, especially when the Chinese government is in a diplomatic fight with the West and the United States,” Lau said.
“These groups need to establish a good image to enhance China’s status and influence, especially in some Middle East countries.”
Those attending Thursday’s ceremony also included United Front Work Department deputy head Chen Xiaojiang, as well as Li Jiangzhou, deputy of Beijing’s Office for Safeguarding National Security, and Li Yongsheng, acting commissioner for the local arm of the country’s foreign ministry.
The United Front Work Department, which falls under the Communist Party’s Central Committee, is the body responsible for dealing with non-party individuals and groups both inside and outside China.
Department head Shi Taifeng in September called on the China Overseas Friendship Association to “guide and encourage compatriots from Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and overseas Chinese to devote themselves to China’s modernisation drive”.
On Thursday, Chief Executive Lee urged the Hong Kong China Friendship Association to use foreign business networks to promote communication and cooperation between the city, the mainland and foreign.
He also asked the association to organise activities spanning various sectors to create a lively local atmosphere, singling out the district council election on December 10 as an event in need of promotion.
“Revamping the district council is an important step towards enhancing the efficiency of community governance. It is also a significant measure to fully implement the ‘patriot-only’ principle,” Lee said.
This year’s district council poll will be the first since the Legislative Council earlier this year passed a bill revamping the municipal bodies as part of government efforts to ensure patriots-only rule in Hong Kong in response to the 2019 social unrest.