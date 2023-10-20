A new association in Hong Kong will serve as a platform to extend Beijing’s influence overseas, a political commentator has said, a day after a central government official urged the organisation to work closely with global networks.

The Hong Kong China Friendship Association held an inauguration ceremony on Thursday night, with Zheng Yanxiong, director of the central government’s liaison office in the city, and Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Zheng urged the organisation to help the city better integrate into China and promote the city around the world to help inject fresh momentum into the country’s development efforts.

“We expect the association to tell the world the story of Hong Kong, highlighting the advantages and successful practice of the ‘one country, two systems’ principle and actively seeking the broad support of the international community,” he said.

A source on Friday said that most members of the fledgling organisation had connections spanning Hong Kong and the mainland that could also help expand Beijing’s influence locally.