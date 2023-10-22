He described Wednesday’s speech as “a policy address that belongs to every resident”.

“[These opinions] have assisted me in formulating concrete measures, improving governance, enhancing development momentum and relieving the plight of residents.”

“We will continue to strive for economic development, and improve people’s livelihood and their well-being,” Lee posted on social media along with a promotional video.

Hong Kong authorities will focus on boosting the economy and improving residents’ lives in the coming year, according to the city leader who has unveiled the thrust of his policy blueprint to be delivered on Wednesday.

The Post earlier reported the administration was expected to ease stamp duty for certain home transactions and would unveil plans aimed at helping to boost the birth rate, possibly including a cash handout to encourage couples to have children.

Lee’s maiden policy address last year adopted the theme of “Charting a brighter tomorrow for Hong Kong”, and similarly focused on fostering the city’s development and residents’ happiness.

Also on Sunday, ImpactHK and three other welfare groups organised a public forum in Sham Shui Po on the homeless, urging the government to do more to care for them.

The city recorded 1,441 homeless people in an official database this year, more than double the 595 people in 2013, according to the forum organisers.

But only 626 emergency or short-term shelter places were available, including 228 subsidised by the Social Welfare Department and 398 operated by NGOs on a self-financing basis.

“The official figure may have underestimated the city’s homeless numbers as those who haven’t got the chance to use welfare services are not in the registry,” Issac Ho Cheuk-hin, ImpactHK’s assistant programme manager, said. “The quotas also far from fulfil the demands of the registered homeless, let alone the others.”

One forum speaker, a wheelchair user who only gave his surname So, said he has been living in fear since losing his job and home six months ago.

“My bag has been stolen three to four times,” the 58-year-old said. “I feel scared whenever I sleep on the street. I have lost my ID card, bank card, mobile phone and even my dentures.”

So, who has been sleeping in parks in Tai Kok Tsui, said he also had difficulties cleaning himself as the area had only one public bathroom, and facilities for people with disabilities were often locked at night.

He added he could not find any short-term accommodation as they were not designed for people with disabilities.

“I am not asking for a lot, but I just hope to have a place to rest safely, get my wheelchair charged and talk to people,” So said.

Four lawmakers who attended the forum pledged to follow up on devising policies to help street sleepers.

Bill Tang Ka-piu, chairman of the legislature’s welfare panel, said he would work with relevant government departments to explore ways to improve facilities with universal access, such as allowing homeless people to use storage lockers in parks.

Welfare sector representative Tik Chi-yuen urged the government to form a high-level committee to tackle the issue.

Lawmaker Andrew Lam Siu-lo said the government should map out comprehensive measures to help street sleepers, apart from simply giving them shelter, such as providing counselling.