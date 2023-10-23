The December 10 election will be the first since local authorities introduced the electoral overhaul, the last in a series of reforms to install a “patriots-only” governance structure under Beijing’s guidance.

Kwok, an executive director at the Association for Democracy and People’s Livelihood who is hoping to run in Sham Shui Po East, is among the dozens of candidates vying for a seat on one of the city’s district councils.

“Now, 13 constituencies have become one, covering more than 200,000 people … this is a major challenge for a young person with no election experience like myself.”

“Before the revamp, we only had to deal with a small area as Sham Shui Po was divided into 25 small constituencies and I was serving one of them, which only had a population of 10,000 to 20,000,” he said.

For Kwok Wai-shing, 29, an opposition hopeful running in Hong Kong’s revamped district council election, the expanded size of his constituency has presented a major challenge.

The bulk of members in each of the 18 district councils will be appointed by the chief executive or elected by members of district-level committees filled with government-appointed Beijing loyalists, who have also been tasked to nominate candidates in the popular vote.

As the proportion of directly elected councillors will be slashed from nearly 95 per cent to just 19 per cent, each representative will also cover many more constituents.

Before the redrawing of the constituency map under the reform, each councillor served an area covering thousands of voters, though mostly fewer than 15,000. The new map will only have 44 geographical constituencies, each involving up to 147,313 voters and served by two directly elected representatives.

Under the changes to the municipal-level body, the original 25 constituencies in the Sham Shui Po district were reorganised into two larger ones – Sham Shui Po East and Sham Shui Po West.

Kwok is contesting for a seat in the former, which is made up of 13 former electoral zones.

The hopeful is currently working to secure nine nominations from three district-level bodies packed to run for a seat returned by the popular vote.

Kwok said the expansion had not only made it more difficult to reach residents, but had also drastically changed the demographics of his potential constituents, comprising both affluent households in Yau Yat Chuen and underprivileged residents in Sham Shui Po.

“In the past, I would focus on residents in public housing estates, but now I will have to also consider those living in private homes, subdivided flats or other rental properties. This is the biggest change,” he said.

The social worker explained that his team would widen its political platform to include the concerns of middle-class residents and rely on both online promotions and street canvassing as part of his campaign.

Kwok said that his efforts would likely be no match for larger political parties that had access to more funding and volunteers, adding he would focus on campaigning and gaining enough nominations to secure the candidacy.

The election hopeful is facing a crowded field even before he can secure enough nominations to run in the coming poll.

Four contestants so far have submitted nominations to stand in the Sham Shui Po East election, including Raymond Lam Wai-man, who is fielded by Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB), the city’s largest party.

The DAB is backing 44 candidates for the 88 directly elected seats across the city. Party chairman Gary Chan Hak-kan conceded it was not a level playing field for independent candidates.

“For an independent, how can he run a promotion with just 10 volunteers covering half of the Sha Tin district? At the DAB, with the help of community officers, we can keep setting up street canvassing points even without the actual candidate present,” he said.

Gary Chan, chairman of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, says independent candidates face an uphill battle to secure larger constituencies. Photo: Elson LI

Chan Wai-keung, a political scientist at Polytechnic University, who also served as an independent district councillor in Tai Kok Tsui for two terms until 2015, said independents and smaller parties would likely lose the resources game in larger constituencies.

“In the past, an independent could earn strong recognition by standing around the neighbourhood all day long for a few months or a year,” he said. “But now a constituency has grown so big that one simply can’t be in every neighbourhood, no matter how hard working you are.”

With the conventional strategy of gaining as much visibility among voters as possible no longer being as feasible, New People Party legislator Judy Chan Kapui, who launched her political career as a district councillor, explained a strong online presence and party labels would play a profound role in the election.

Chan said she was worried that bigger rivals would outshine the New People Party, which is fielding 19 contenders for the directly elected seats.

“We are a younger party and the DAB, the largest party, has a history spanning 30 years. We aren’t as recognised as them.”

Larger constituencies also come with higher election expense limits. In the 2019 election, each candidate was subject to a spending cap of HK$68,800 (US$8,791).

This year, a candidate can spend as much as HK$951,600 to win the popular vote, depending on the district.

Even though candidates may be able to get reimbursement for the expenses from authorities based on the ballots cast for them, Chan Wai-keung said the steep costs meant a high threshold.

He said some independent councillors were hoping the government would appoint them instead of vying for a directly-elected seat as they were worried about the financial and physical stress of campaigning in a massive district.

DAB chairman Chan said that while the larger constituencies would be tough for candidates, those aspiring to have a career in politics should take on the challenges of facing a larger electorate.

“This is a chance to get hands-on in politics,” he said. “You’re going to get a lot of training through a lot of campaign experience. Next, if a legislator joins the administration and leaves office, that opportunity could be yours,” he said.

The three other people who have submitted nominations to run in the popular election in Sham Shui Po East are Chan Kwok-wai of the Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong party, as well as Virginia Lee Wing-cheung and Cheung Ying-ying, who are both undeclared.

The nomination period for this year’s election will close on October 31.