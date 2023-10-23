Gong explained the climate gathering would help Hong Kong understand “how innovation and technology drive competition” and provide lessons for empowering universities, advancing research and applying practical solutions. “We look forward to your continued support of this important effort,” he said.

“The University of Hong Kong will be holding the annual China-California Bay-to-Bay climate forum in Hong Kong starting in 2024. The forum will facilitate policy and research exchange between California’s San Francisco Bay Area and the Greater Bay Area of China,” Peng, the vice-president and pro-vice-chancellor of academic development at HKU, said during Monday’s event.

Announcing the annual platform at a conference attended by California Governor Gavin Newsom, Professor Peng Gong of the University of Hong Kong said it would help promote policy and research exchange between the two places on climate-related issues.

The technology-driven bay areas of San Francisco and China will come together for a landmark climate change forum next year hosted by Hong Kong in a move seen as a bridge-building effort amid tense geopolitical relations.

Li Yongsheng, deputy commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the city, was one of the opening speakers on Monday. He said China-US relations were showing “positive signs of rebounding” in recent months and emphasised the need for further exchanges.

“For bilateral relations to improve, assisting efforts are required,” Li said.

“California has a long history of exchanges with China … I believe Governor Newsom’s visit to China will be a productive one.”

Newsom paid a rare visit to the city for the conference, which was hosted by the Institute for Climate and Carbon Neutrality, marking the first stop of his weeklong climate-focused tour across China amid Sino-US tensions.

The governor’s office said the trip was arranged to “advance climate action, promote economic development and tourism and encourage cultural exchange between countries to actively combat xenophobia”.

Newsom will also visit Beijing and Shanghai, as well as Jiangsu and Guangdong province, where he is expected to sign memorandums of understanding (MOU) with “high-level” national and local officials on climate policies.

Newsom’s visit, which came after a brief tour of Israel, had already attracted bipartisan fire in the United States, with fellow Democrats warning any move to stay silent on human rights issues would prove damaging to diplomatic engagement with China.

Steering clear of such topics when speaking at the event, Newsom lauded Hong Kong’s climate policies in areas such as business disclosures and requirements on protected sites, as he spoke about his own state’s efforts in alleviating ecological devastation.

He highlighted the large amount of the city that remained in its natural state, pointing to his plans to conserve 30 per cent of California’s land and coastal waters by 2030.

About 75 per cent of Hong Kong’s land is undeveloped, around 40 per cent of which is designated as country park.

He also praised carbon emission disclosure requirements for listed companies. The Hong Kong stock exchange has proposed to make it mandatory for listed companies to disclose their climate-related financial risks and all Scope 3 climate emissions, which are those attributable to suppliers or customers.

“You guys inspired us,” he said. “Hong Kong’s a remarkable place. You are demonstrating leadership in many different capacities.”

Newsom is considered to be a leader on tackling climate change in the United States. His administration has enacted rules to phase out the sale of most gas-powered cars in the state by 2035, and has committed to carbon neutrality by 2045.

In recent years, California has helped maintain US-China dialogue on climate change at a time of heightened bilateral tensions. In 2019, former governor Jerry Brown established the California-China Climate Institute in partnership with Tsinghua University seeking to promote joint research on solutions to mitigate the environmental crisis.

Last year, Newsom also signed an MOU with China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

But he has faced criticism from overseas Hong Kong advocacy groups and other rights organisations after US-based newspaper Politico reported that he would not raise human rights or other political issues on his trip.

In a letter issued ahead of his arrival, more than 50 groups, including the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong, said they were “deeply disappointed” by the governor’s decision to avoid raising such topics.