A day earlier, the city leader said the theme of this year’s policy address was “a vibrant economy for a caring community”, adding that it offered something for every resident.

“I have great confidence in Hong Kong. As long as we remain united and inclusive, we can build a better Hong Kong together.”

“This year’s policy address continues to use the green colour used for last year’s cover. It symbolises the hope, vitality, harmony and stability brought about by the authorities’ governance,” he wrote on social media.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Monday said he and his team would don matching scarves and ties created by the Hong Kong Design Institute on the day of his speech to showcase their “team spirit and solidarity”.

Senior Hong Kong officials will present a united front on Wednesday by dressing in green when the city leader presents his second policy address to match the cover of this year’s document.

Lee said he had attended more than 40 consultations in the past three months to collect opinions from the public to help him devise a raft of policies to improve local governance and help tackle issues important to residents.

The Post previously reported that authorities planned to roll back stamp duties for certain property transactions and prioritise families with newborns for subsidised housing to help boost the city’s flagging birth rate.

The number of births in Hong Kong dropped from 52,900 in 2019 to 43,000 in 2020. It plunged further from 37,000 in 2021 to 32,500 last year – a decline of almost 40 per cent over four years.

City leader Lee has attended more than 40 consultations in the past three months to collect opinions for his policy address. Photo: Facebook/johnleekachiu

On Monday, Lee said the scarves and ties his team would wear on Wednesday evoked patterns sported by various Chinese dynasties.

“The patterns represent the different periods of civilisation of the Chinese nation. The team of teachers and students [at the Hong Kong Design Institute] added modern elements to the traditional patterns, injecting vitality into the design,” he said.

“It feels fresh and has the symbolic meaning of Chinese traditional culture.”

Discussing the joint project by students and teachers, Lee said he hoped the public would create more opportunities for the young generation to put their creativity to use and achieve their potential.

Over the weekend, members of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions submitted their policy suggestions at the government’s headquarters, calling for a review of local manpower policies and for the city to ramp up employment protections.

Lawmaker and federation chairman Kingsley Wong Kwok on Sunday urged authorities to devise policies that encourage more residents to take up employment, as well as help to improve pay packages across different trades.

Manpower planning was important to both the city and the country’s development, the lawmaker said, calling for an education blueprint in line with Hong Kong’s eight key areas under Beijing’s 14th five-year plan.

The plan stresses the importance of Hong Kong’s role as an international financial centre, a global innovation and technology hub, as well as a bridge between economies in the West and East, among other key areas.

“Hong Kong is lacking the manpower to work. We can provide more day care services to unleash more women into the workforce,” Wong said.

“We have seen a lot of women who wish to work, as their husbands are the sole breadwinner. It is very difficult to support three people with one person’s salaries.”