Hong Kong leader John Lee expresses ‘deep sympathy’ over death of Li Keqiang, recalls former premier’s comment on addressing city’s livelihood issues
- City leader John Lee says administration will closely follow any announcements made by Beijing regarding commemoration arrangements for Li
- ‘[Li’s] words always remain on my mind and I have been implementing policies, such as those I announced in my policy address, in accordance with his direction,’ Lee says
Hong Kong’s leader has expressed “deep sympathy” over the death of former premier Li Keqiang, saying the late official’s comment about developing the city’s economy to address livelihood issues has always remained on his mind.
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Saturday also said his administration would closely follow any announcements made by Beijing regarding commemoration arrangements for Li, and then decide on the city’s next steps.
The city leader offered his “deep sympathy” more than 24 hours after state broadcaster CCTV announced the passing of Li, who died suddenly in Shanghai in the early hours of Friday after a heart attack at the age of 68.
Lee on Saturday recalled his earlier encounters with the former premier in Beijing, including when he received his formal letter of appointment as Hong Kong’s sixth chief executive from the then premier in May last year. He also reported to Li during his first duty visit as city leader in December.
“Whenever he spoke to me about Hong Kong, I felt very clearly the deep love that he had for Hong Kong,” said Lee, after appearing on two separate radio programmes to talk about his latest policy address.
Li Keqiang: in China and overseas, tributes flow for warm, capable former premier
The chief executive said Li had asked him to “fully and faithfully” implement the governing principle of “one country, two systems” and the constitutional order that was laid down for Hong Kong under the Constitution and Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution.
“He kept reminding me to develop the economy so as to address people’s concerns about livelihood, and asked me to implement measures to ensure long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong,” he said.
“His words always remain on my mind and I have been implementing policies, such as those I have announced in my policy address, in accordance with his direction.”
Hong Kong politicians remember ‘amiable’ ex-Chinese premier Li Keqiang after death
Asked if Hong Kong would hold any commemoration events for the late official, Lee said he would closely monitor any announcements made by Beijing.
Beijing released an official obituary for Li on Friday evening. The document, published by state media Xinhua and signed by the ruling Communist Party leadership, praised Li’s contributions to the party and state.
Hong Kong politicians have remembered Li as someone who strongly backed the city to strengthen its economic integration with mainland China and its status as an international financial hub.
Li last visited the city in an official capacity in 2011 when he was vice-premier. During his trip, he spoke at the University of Hong Kong and also announced more than 30 measures to support the local economy, boost investor sentiment and strengthen the city’s role in the internationalisation of the yuan.