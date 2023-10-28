Hong Kong’s leader has expressed “deep sympathy” over the death of former premier Li Keqiang, saying the late official’s comment about developing the city’s economy to address livelihood issues has always remained on his mind.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Saturday also said his administration would closely follow any announcements made by Beijing regarding commemoration arrangements for Li, and then decide on the city’s next steps.

The city leader offered his “deep sympathy” more than 24 hours after state broadcaster CCTV announced the passing of Li, who died suddenly in Shanghai in the early hours of Friday after a heart attack at the age of 68.

John Lee (left) receives his formal letter of appointment from Li Keqiang. Photo: Xinhua

Lee on Saturday recalled his earlier encounters with the former premier in Beijing, including when he received his formal letter of appointment as Hong Kong’s sixth chief executive from the then premier in May last year. He also reported to Li during his first duty visit as city leader in December.