More than 3,000 Hong Kong civil servants were disciplined for misconduct over the past five years, a minister on Monday said, revealing the number of government employees dismissed last year was almost double the annual average.

Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan also ruled out a proposal that authorities offer flexible working hours and childcare leave for staff, arguing the government needed to balance operational efficiency and manpower arrangements.

Yeung briefed lawmakers on the latest updates from her bureau and said staff would be expected to pledge loyalty to the Hong Kong government and the nation, a requirement that would be clearly defined in a draft of the civil service code set to be shared at a consultation early next year.

“When formulating policies, we must also have national interests in mind, while national security is the focus of our consideration,” she said. “We also have to be politically neutral when providing services to political parties.”

The minister added that a decision was still pending on whether the phrase “political neutrality” would be removed from the code.