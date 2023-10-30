“We feel a great sense of powerlessness … We have completely no idea why they did not nominate us,” party chairman Lo Kin-hei said after the two-week nomination period closed at 5pm.

The Democratic Party, the city’s largest opposition group, announced on Monday that none of its six aspirants met the threshold for running in the December 10 election despite efforts to reach members of three district committees empowered by Beijing to nominate hopefuls.

The first district-level poll since the electoral changes will see 171 pro-establishment or independent hopefuls vying for 88 directly elected seats in 44 geographical constituencies across Hong Kong, according to the electoral office.

“This will definitely affect how we serve the community when our incumbent councillors end their term later this year.”

Lo said members would meet soon to discuss the development of the party, which will be left with no seats at the district level after the poll. It has no seats in the Legislative Council.

Another opposition group, the Hong Kong Association for Democracy and People’s Livelihood (ADPL), said its two hopefuls faced similar difficulties.

Third Side, a centrist party, earlier announced that its members had also failed to secure enough signatories.

It will be the first time for pan-democrats to be absent from the city’s district-level elections since they first joined in 1985. Opposition forces won a landslide victory in the 2019 poll after months of anti-government protests, but were accused of putting politics above community work.

As a result, the government overhauled the electoral rules to allow only those deemed patriots to participate, placing the emphasis back on their core duties.

More than half of the council seats are currently vacant due to a wave of resignations and disqualifications following the imposition of the national security law in 2020.

Each aspirant must obtain a minimum of nine nominations from members of three district committees packed with Beijing loyalists.

The rules also proved to be a hurdle for some pro-establishment groups.

The Roundtable group hoped to have five candidates stand for election but only one secured enough nominations. Seven members of pro-Beijing think tank Path of Democracy had planned to join, but only one was able to meet the threshold.

Roundtable lawmaker Michael Tien Puk-sun said his colleagues tried to visit the 241 nominators in Yuen Long and Tuen Mun districts in the past week, but nearly 200 of them did not answer the door.

He said 15 refused to listen to their policy platform while three changed their decision to nominate Roundtable hopefuls after talking to their respective committee chairmen.

Michael Tien says nominators are abandoning their responsibilities. Photo: Sam Tsang

“Those who did not answer their doors and declined to see us are in fact abandoning their responsibility as nominators,” Tien said.

He also questioned whether the political affiliations of committee chairmen played a role in his party’s failure to secure nominations. He said fellow party members of nine chairmen in 12 committees in the two districts were running for election in the same constituencies as Tien’s colleagues.

Path of Democracy founder Ronny Tong Ka-wah, a member of the Executive Council, said nomination thresholds were too high while most members of the district committees had exercised “great caution” in providing nominations. He said such an approach was not “giving full scope to talent”.

“It won’t be too ‘dangerous’ politically to have a lower threshold. This could allow for greater diversity of ideas,” he said.

Two-thirds of the 171 hopefuls running for the 88 direct seats – reduced from 452 in the previous poll in 2019 – are affiliated with pro-Beijing parties.

The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong has the largest number, fielding candidates in all 44 geographic constituencies, while the Federations of Trade Unions has 24 hopefuls and the New People’s Party 17.

Yau Tsim Mong South and Tai Po North are the two constituencies with the fiercest competition, as each has six hopefuls competing for two seats.

The Post contacted four members of the three district-level bodies – area committees, district crime-fighting committees and fire safety committees – but all were reluctant to explain why they did not give nominations to opposition hopefuls.

One said he did not want to risk nominating potential candidates “without Beijing’s blessing”.