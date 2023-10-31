Hong Kong’s leader has said he expects to see “fierce competition” in the coming district council election despite the absence of opposition candidates, with the new system ensuring only top “patriotic” hopefuls will come out ahead.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday touted the revised electoral system, a day after opposition hopefuls failed to secure enough nominations to stand in the election on December 10. Some pro-establishment candidates had also complained of difficulties involving the overhaul process.

Candidates were required to obtain nine nominations from members of area committees before the deadline on Monday. Authorities later said they had logged a total of 399 endorsements gathered by contenders.

Speaking to the press before his weekly meeting with key decision-making body the Executive Council, the city leader said: “The purpose is to select the best people … You have to convince the public and ensure they agree you are qualified and competent to serve the district.”

Chief Executive John Lee has touted the revamped district council electoral process as ensuring only top patriots come out ahead. Photo: Dickson Lee

“Those securing the nominations should be capable people who truly love their country and Hong Kong,” he said.